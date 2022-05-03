The Lekhapani battalion, in collaboration with the Arunachal Police, recovered a large weapon cache in Phenbiro, Changlang, yesterday, dealing a serious blow to the NSCN-KYA insurgent group. The operation lasted two days.

The Lekhapani battalion, in collaboration with the Arunachal Police, recovered a large weapon cache in Phenbiro, Changlang, yesterday, dealing a serious blow to the NSCN-KYA insurgent group.

The two-day operation, which took place in difficult terrain, resulted in the recovery of an AK 56 rifle with four live bullets, two single shot rifles, one pistol with magazine and three live rounds, 450 grammes of explosive-like substance, and 40 grammes of drugs.

In the area, there have been several intelligence reports of the presence and extortion of self-styled NSCN(KYA) Lt Col Makam Hacheng. The battalion then began an operation after verifying the inputs on the ground.

Meanwhile, the lekhapani battalion's continuous operation has blocked the terrorist organization's dastardly agenda and reinforced trust and goodwill between security personnel and the local population.