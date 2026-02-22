Arunachal police register case over massive forest fire in Lower Dibang Valley

Police have launched an investigation into a major forest fire that ravaged 70 hectares of plantation land in Bhismaknagar, under Koronu Forest Range, Lower Dibang Valley district, Arunachal Pradesh.

The blaze broke out around 3 pm on February 19, roughly 200 metres northwest of a local poultry farm. Forest staff spotted the flames by 8 pm and, with help from Roing's fire and emergency services, battled to contain it. All plant saplings in the affected area suffered complete destruction.

Range Forest Officer Guto Meto, 56, from Cheta-I, lodged a written FIR at Roing police station on 21 February at 11:30 hrs. No suspects or trespassers were seen at the scene.

Police promptly registered Case No. 05/2026 under sections 329(3), 326(f), and 324(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, read with Section 25(b) of the Assam Forest Regulation Act 1891. Sub-Inspector Tajing Jamoh has taken up the probe.