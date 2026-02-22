Arunachal police register case over massive forest fire in Lower Dibang Valley
Arunachal Pradesh police have registered a case after a large forest fire broke out in Lower Dibang Valley. Authorities are investigating the cause while working to control the fire and mitigate its impact on the environment
Police have launched an investigation into a major forest fire that ravaged 70 hectares of plantation land in Bhismaknagar, under Koronu Forest Range, Lower Dibang Valley district, Arunachal Pradesh.
The blaze broke out around 3 pm on February 19, roughly 200 metres northwest of a local poultry farm. Forest staff spotted the flames by 8 pm and, with help from Roing's fire and emergency services, battled to contain it. All plant saplings in the affected area suffered complete destruction.
Range Forest Officer Guto Meto, 56, from Cheta-I, lodged a written FIR at Roing police station on 21 February at 11:30 hrs. No suspects or trespassers were seen at the scene.
Police promptly registered Case No. 05/2026 under sections 329(3), 326(f), and 324(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, read with Section 25(b) of the Assam Forest Regulation Act 1891. Sub-Inspector Tajing Jamoh has taken up the probe.
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