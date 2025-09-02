Arunachal police rescue minor girl, arrest kidnapper in Tezpur operation

Acting swiftly on a missing person complaint, Naharlagun police successfully rescued a 17-year-old girl who was reportedly taken without her parents’ consent by 19-year-old Shankar Nath of Likhok Village, Sonitpur, Assam. The girl was traced and recovered safely in Likhok Gaon, Tezpur, on September 2.

The operation was led by SI Sunny Hodong, assisted by ASI Dusu Tachang, L/Ct. Dani Ampi, and Ct. Tadar Amit. The accused, Shankar Nath, was arrested on the spot. A case has been registered at Naharlagun Police Station under NLG P.S. Case No. 120/25 u/s 137(2) BNS, with further investigation ongoing.

Nyelam Nega, Superintendent of Police, ICR Naharlagun, urged youth to prioritise education and skill development, emphasising that violating the law only leads to setbacks, while knowledge and hard work open doors to opportunities.