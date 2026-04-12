Arunachal police rescue missing teen from Rajasthan, arrest online grooming predator

A 15-year-old girl reported missing from Itanagar in late December has been traced and rescued from Rajasthan, with police arresting a 25-year-old man accused of luring her through social media.

The missing complaint was lodged on December 30 at the Women Police Station (WPS), Itanagar, stating that the minor had been untraceable since December 27. A case (No. 84/25) was registered under Section 137(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Police said a coordinated investigation was launched under the supervision of SDPO Itanagar Chera Saban and WPS officer-in-charge Inspector Sonam Rina, combining technical inputs with field intelligence. The search led officers to Banswara in Rajasthan, where the girl was located and safely recovered.

According to investigators, the victim stated that she had been contacted by the accused through Snapchat and was gradually drawn into a relationship. Police allege that the accused, identified as Dilawar Hussain (25) from Banswara, subsequently established a physical relationship with her.

Following the disclosure, a police team tracked down and apprehended Hussain on April 9 in Dungarpur district with assistance from local authorities.

He was produced before the Special Judge of the POCSO Court in Dungarpur, which granted transit remand. The accused is being brought to Arunachal Pradesh for further legal proceedings and is expected to be produced before a competent court shortly.

The rescued minor has undergone medical examination and has been placed in a shelter home to ensure her safety and care.

The operation was led by Sub-Inspector Bamang Yakum, with Constables Arun Singh, Ogo Pertin and Lady Constable Arty Degu forming part of the team.

Police have urged parents and guardians to closely monitor children’s use of smartphones and social media, warning of a rise in online grooming cases. Authorities also appealed to the public to report suspicious activity promptly, reiterating their commitment to the protection of women and children.