Arunachal Pradesh's Naharlagun Police, with support from Bihar Police arrested a 25-year-old man for kidnapping a woman who was successfully rescued from Bihar’s Mirzapur village.

According to the Naharlagun Superintendent of Police (SP) Mihin Gambo, the accused who has been identified as Pintu Rai, was caught by a special police team on May 22.

After a case was registered at Naharlagun PS under Sections 365 and 380 IPC, prompt investigation was initiated under SI B P Singh. It was revealed that the victim, a 25-year-old woman was deceitfully lured by the victim to Bihar under false pretenses.

As per the SP, the accused was traced to Mirzapur, Bihar through a combination of technical and traditional methods, and was presented before the judicial magistrate first-class, Hajipur, Bihar, where a three-day transit remand was granted for further proceedings in Yupia court.

Later, the accused was produced before the judicial magistrate first-class in Yupia on May 25 and remanded to three-day police custody for further investigation.

Upon being rescued, the woman underwent a thorough medical examination and was reunited with her biological mother in good health.