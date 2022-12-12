Arunachal Police along with State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) on December 12 rescued a woman who has accidentally fallen into a deep gorge in the state's Hollongi Chariali village which is located in the Balijan circle of Papum Pare district.

As per an official statement, on December 12, at around 2 am in the morning, a call was received by PCR claiming that one woman had fallen into a deep gorge in Hollongi Chariali village.

Soon after getting the information, the PCR immediately consisting of Ct Kamin Attaram and Ct (D) Hano Pai rushed to the place to rescue the woman and after reaching the spot a team of police observed that the woman had fallen into the gorge and was stuck in the bushes supported by few small trees and could fall further deeper into the ravine, which may endanger her life.

Following this, the PCR team immediately informed the department concerned and sought help from PS Chimpu and PS Itanagar. In the meantime, the police control room, capital informed about the emergency to SDRF and asked for their assistance.

Soon the team of police personnel from PS Chimpu along with CRPF personnel and the team from PS Itanagar reached the spot.

On the other hand, a team of SDRF led by SI Tokmin Megu comprised of HC V K Thakur, Ct Abi Tekseng, Ct Maklung Tayeng, Ct Tabi Hari, Ct Bayam Kri along with necessary equipment reached the spot.

They started a joint rescue operation to safely rescue the woman and the team using climbing ropes and harnesses went down the steep hillside eventually the woman was reduced.

Notably, the operation took about one and a half hours of continuous effort, and finally, the woman was successfully rescued from the gorge by the SDRF and police.

The 32-year-old woman was immediately taken to RK mission hospital for first aid as she was fortunate to escape with minor bruises.

The identity of the woman has not been revealed as of now.

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