Seijosa Police in Arunachal registered an unnatural death case and are examining possible drowning as the cause of death, while the identity of the deceased remains unknown.

Police in Arunachal Pradesh’s Pakke Kessang district have appealed to the public for assistance in identifying an unidentified male body recovered near the Dibru river in Goloso village on October 16.

According to a hue and cry notice issued by Seijosa Police Station, the body was found downstream of the river at around 8 am. The identity and age of the deceased have not yet been established.

Police said no visible injuries were found on the body. Preliminary suspicion suggests that the person may have died by drowning, although the exact cause and circumstances of death remain undetermined.

Following the recovery, the body was taken to the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Seijosa for postmortem formalities. It was later shifted to the mortuary at Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIMS) in Naharlagun due to the lack of mortuary facilities at the local health centre.

Seijosa Police Station has registered an unnatural death case, UD Case No. 01/2026, under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). An enquiry is underway to establish the identity of the deceased and determine the circumstances leading to his death.

As part of the identification process, police have circulated the notice to police stations and outposts across Arunachal Pradesh and Assam, asking them to check missing-person registers and records for any cases that may correspond with the deceased.

Police have also urged members of the public, law enforcement agencies and other concerned individuals to share any information that could help establish the man’s identity or clarify the circumstances surrounding the incident.

In the notice issued on October 16, Seijosa Police Station Officer-in-Charge ASI Lakhaman Sahu requested the concerned authorities to communicate any relevant information promptly to facilitate further investigation and necessary action.

Anyone with information about the deceased has been asked to contact Seijosa Police Station in Pakke Kessang district.