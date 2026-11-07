Arunachal Pradesh Police seized approximately 18 kg of cannabis and apprehended one person during a joint anti-narcotics operation in the Dahung-Tenga area of West Kameng district on Saturday, November 7.

The operation was carried out following intelligence inputs shared by Gajraj Military Intelligence with Arunachal Police, leading to the interception of a suspected narcotics consignment at Dahung at around 10.30 am.

According to information released on November 7, the seized cannabis was allegedly being transported from Boha village under Khalaktang Circle to Tezpur in Assam. One individual suspected of being involved in transporting the consignment was apprehended during the operation.

Following the seizure, the apprehended individual was handed over to Singchung Police Station. Police have registered a case and initiated further investigation to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the transportation of the contraband.

The operation involved coordinated efforts between Gajraj Military Intelligence and Arunachal Pradesh Police, with intelligence inputs playing a key role in identifying and intercepting the suspected drug consignment.