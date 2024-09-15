Naharlagun police have arrested a 30-year-old man for alleged possession of heroin during a targeted anti-drug operation. The suspect, Rajen Brahma from Basbaari, Kokrajhar, Assam, was arrested on September 14, as part of the ongoing "Operation Dawn" initiative.

Acting on intelligence, a police team led by Inspector K. Dev intercepted a Tata Nexon vehicle in Dokum Colony, Naharlagun. A search revealed 12.6 grams of heroin hidden in a soap case concealed within footwear.

The operation involved a team of officers including HC Taki Moya, Ct Sanu T Raaj, Ct Tadar Aneek, and Ct Tadar Kabung. It was carried out under the direct supervision of SP Naharlagun, Sh Mihin Gambo.

A case has been registered against Brahma under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Local authorities continue to urge public cooperation in their fight against drug trafficking, emphasising the importance of community involvement in these efforts.