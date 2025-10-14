Arunachal police seize heroin, arrest two under Operation Dawn 2.0

East Siang police have arrested two individuals and recovered around 9.28 grams of suspected heroin hidden in tobacco containers, as part of the ongoing Operation Dawn 2.0.

Acting on credible intelligence, the Anti-Drugs Squad (ADS) of East Siang apprehended Tajen Pame and Peeman Manham Taloh from 4 Mile, Pasighat. An undercover operation led to the duo being caught red-handed, with Taloh identified as a peddler and Perme as a habitual drug user.

The operation was executed by the ADS in coordination with Anti-Drugs Warriors, Pasighat. The team was led by DSP Ayup Boko and included SI K Tangha, Ct S Perme, L/Ct. G. Pangkak, L/Ct N Pansa, Ct K Mili, Ct K Talukm, Ct K Riram, and Ct T. Padung, alongside Gumin Mize and his team from Anti-Drugs Warriors.

A subsequent search of the premises, conducted under the NDPS Act, 1985 and in the presence of Executive Magistrate Mum Messar, yielded: 9.28 grams of suspected heroin (including the tobacco container), Rs 89,000 in cash, and one keypad mobile phone.

Peeman Manham Taloh was taken to WPS, while Tajen Pame and the seized items were handed over to Pasighat Police Station. A case has been registered under Section 21(a) NDPS Act/3(5) BNS at PSGT/PS/C/No.93/2025, and the investigation is ongoing.

Superintendent of Police, East Siang, Pankaj Lamba, IPS, praised the ADS team for their efforts and reaffirmed the district police’s zero-tolerance stance on drug-related crimes. He urged the community to assist authorities by reporting illegal activities to maintain a drug-free East Siang.