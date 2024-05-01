In a proactive effort to combat the drug menace, Naharlagun police, under "Operation Dawn," have made significant strides in apprehending drug peddlers and seizing contraband substances. Led by Inspector Krishnendu Dev, OC PS Naharlagun, the team, supervised by Sh. Mihin Gambo, IPS, SP NLG ICR, and Sh. Paul Jerang, SDPO Naharlagun, recently arrested a habitual drug peddler known as Mr. Likha Serbi, also known as Likha Bhai, hailing from Sood village.

During the arrest, approximately 31 grams of suspected contraband substance, identified as heroin, along with empty vials, a scooty, and Rs. 5000 in cash, were recovered from Serbi's possession. The arrest took place as Serbi was allegedly selling the contraband drugs to addicted youths in Naharlagun's main market. He was taken into custody in connection with Nlg PS Case No. 49/24 under sections 21(b)/27/29 of the NDPS Act.

Prior to this arrest, Naharlagun PS police had also apprehended two interstate drug peddlers, Kamal Husain from Lakhimpur and Ajit Pal from Hailakandi (Assam). The police confiscated approximately 17 grams of suspected contraband drugs, identified as heroin, from their possession. The duo was arrested in connection with Naharlagun PS Case No. 44/24 under sections 21(b)/29 of the NDPS Act.

These arrests signify the concerted efforts of law enforcement agencies to crack down on drug trafficking activities and stem the flow of illicit substances into the region. The police continue to remain vigilant and proactive in their pursuit to curb the drug menace, safeguarding the well-being of the community.