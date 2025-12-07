Arunachal police seize heroin worth Rs 2.5 lakh, one held

A targeted police operation in the Arunachal Pradesh capital has resulted in the arrest of a man allegedly linked to the local drug trade, marking a notable gain for ongoing anti-narcotics efforts.

Itanagar Capital Police confirmed that officers detained 22-year-old Anitullah, originally from Bihar and currently living in Ganga Market, after intelligence suggested he was involved in supplying heroin in the city.

A team from the Itanagar Women Police Station and Capital Police intercepted the suspect and carried out a search, recovering 94 plastic vials containing approximately 14 grams of suspected heroin. Investigators estimate the street value at about Rs 2.5 lakh.

Police have registered a case under Sections 21(b), 27(A) and 29 of the NDPS Act. Senior officials described the arrest as part of a wider push to disrupt trafficking networks that have taken root in the capital region.

According to police, the suspect is believed to be a repeat offender, and the latest seizure is expected to aid ongoing investigations into supply routes feeding narcotics into the city. Authorities said similar targeted operations will continue as part of the force’s intensified campaign against drug distribution.