The Arunachal Pradesh police has arrested three persons in possession of suspected heroin worth Rs 4.5 lakh, an officer said.

The three individuals were arrested near Itanagar's Shiv Mandir and seized heroin worth 32.79 grams.

According to reports, the accused revealed involvement in drug peddling since 2023 during interrogation, Capital Superintendent of Police, Rohit Rajbir Singh informed. The accused also said that they would allegedly procure drugs from Harmuti, Assam and sell them in the Itanagar Capital Region (ICR).

A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered against the youths, Singh added.

Earlier, on August 7, a local women's group and police flying squads apprehended a woman selling drugs from her grocery shop in Naharlagun.

The woman, identified as a member of the Doke clan of the Galo tribe, is married to a man who has been secretly smuggling drugs through the shop.