Arunachal's Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) Naharlagun police, after a four-day-long operation seized a significant cache of contraband heroin. Five interstate drug peddlers were also apprehended in this connection.

The seizure was made under the 'Operation Dawn' initiative, aiming to curb the menace of drug trafficking.

The personnel, on November 12 received credible intelligence indicating that a group of individuals was transporting a substantial quantity of suspected heroin from Assam to Banderdewa in a white Toyota Urban Cruiser vehicle bearing registration number AR01 Q3566.

Acting promptly, a team was formed to intercept the vehicle at Karsingsa block point.

The vehicle was intercepted and two suspects were apprehended. They were identified as Nabam Toni (27), resident of Nirjuli and Tana Tamin (30), resident of Khola Camp, PO/PS Doimukh, Papum Pare district.

A thorough search of the vehicle led to the recovery of five vials of suspected heroin concealed in the vehicle's central storage compartment, weighing 5.71 grams. Upon interrogation, the accused disclosed the identity of an accomplice, Badong Ratan (31), resident of F-Sector, Naharlagun who was subsequently arrested.

A case was registered at Banderdewa Police Station under Banderdewa PS Case No. 70/2024 U/S 21(b) of the NDPS Act, and the accused were presented before the Hon’ble Special Judge (NDPS), Yupia, who remanded them to police custody.

During custodial interrogation, the arrested individuals revealed that the contraband had been procured from Dharmendra Das, based in Assam. Acting on this lead, on November 15, a team led by SDPO Naharlagun with the assistance of Assam Police, apprehended Dharmendra Das, 30 years, resident of Ranga De-Reserve, PS Laluk, Dist. Lakhimpur, Assam). Upon conducting a body search, 12 vials of suspected heroin weighing 13.44 grams were recovered from his possession.

Further interrogation of Dharmendra Das revealed the involvement of another individual, Rajen Boruah, 41 years, also a resident of Ranga De-Reserve. The team apprehended Boruah and recovered three vials of suspected heroin, weighing 3.42 grams, during a body search.

The operation was conducted by a dedicated team comprising of SDPO Naharlagun Rishi Longdo, Kipa Hamak OC PS Banderdewa, SI Koj Tada, ASI KB Singh, Ct Tade Bomdom, Ct R. Tsering, and Ct U. Gogoi under the active supervision of SP Naharlagun Mihin Gambo.

The seized contraband and all arrested individuals have been duly processed under the NDPS Act, ensuring strict adherence to legal formalities. Investigations are ongoing to uncover further links in the drug supply chain.

Following the successful conduct of the operation, Chief Minister Pema Khandu took to his official X handle appreciated the apprehension made by the state police.

Congratulation to Naharlagun Police for busting an inter-state drug peddling racket and arresting five persons involved in it.



This operation is a strong message: We will leave no stone unturned in striking at the roots of the drug menace.



I again appeal to our youth to say NO… pic.twitter.com/ozY6ivgSQY — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) November 18, 2024

He appealed against the consumption of drugs and stated, "This operation is a strong message: We will leave no stone unturned in striking at the roots of the drug menace. I again appeal to our youth to say NO to drugs. They destroy lives, futures & dreams."