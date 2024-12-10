In a major crackdown under Operation Dawn, Naharlagun Police successfully apprehended a drug peddler and seized over 6.5 kg of suspected cannabis.

The operation unfolded after the police received credible intelligence about the storage of cannabis by a suspected dealer in Papunallah, Naharlagun. Promptly acting on the tip-off, a police team, led by Inspector Krishnendu Dev, with the support of SI N. Rama, H/C T. Moya, Ct. T. Anik, Ct. Sanu Raj T, Ct. J. Poyom, Ct. S. Namgey, and L/Ct. L. Wangmu, conducted a raid under the guidance of SP Naharlagun Shri Mihin Gambo and SDPO Naharlagun Rishi Longdo.

During the raid, which was overseen by EAC Naharlagun Khoda Bath, police recovered 33.4 grams of cannabis from the possession of the accused, Rage Kena (35), a resident of Papunallah, Naharlagun, originally from Daporijo, Upper Subansiri. A subsequent search of Kena’s rented room in Papunallah led to the discovery of an additional 6.5 kg of suspected cannabis hidden in a white sack.

Kena was promptly arrested, and a case has been filed under Naharlagun PS Case No. 150/24 under Section 20(b)(ii)(B) of the NDPS Act. Authorities have confirmed that further investigations are underway.

The ICR Naharlagun Police reaffirmed their commitment to combatting drug abuse and protecting the region’s youth from the dangers of illegal substances.



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