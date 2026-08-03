Arunachal Police seize suspected heroin in Banderdewa, Assam man arrested

Arunachal Pradesh Police arrested a 23-year-old man from Assam and seized 9.29 grams of suspected heroin during a late-night operation at Banderdewa, officials said.

Acting on specific intelligence, Banderdewa Police intercepted Rohit Borah, a resident of Lakhimpur district in Assam, at around 11:49 pm on August 2. During the search, police allegedly recovered 9.29 grams of suspected heroin concealed inside the accused's undergarment.

The operation was led by Officer-in-Charge Inspector Kipa Hamak along with SI Yon Yao, ASI A. Rajbhar, Head Constables Gyammar Kayung and Tade Bomdom, and Constable T. Tsering.

A case has been registered at Banderdewa Police Station under Section 21(b) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The accused, Rohit Borah, son of late Arun Borah of Parbatipur under Laluk Police Station in Assam's Lakhimpur district, has been arrested.

Superintendent of Police, ICR Naharlagun, Dr. Nyelam Nega reiterated the police's commitment to building a drug-free society and urged citizens to support law enforcement agencies by remaining vigilant, spreading awareness and promptly reporting any drug-related activities.