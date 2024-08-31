The Arunachal Pradesh police, on August 31 seized 177 grams of suspected heroin and arrested a 29-year-old man in this connection.

Acting on specific inputs, the Changlang District Police arrested one individual, identified as Nayandeep Deka Baruah of Assam's Sivasagar District.

Further, the personnel filed a case under the NDPS Act. Investigation is underway.

The police made multiple arrests and seizures of contraband substances under PS Bordumsa & PS Miao on August 31, in its relentless fight against drug menace.

In another incident, acting on a tip-off, the police arrested five persons at Namphai-II area with 15 grams heroin.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Muttang Singpho, Dongcha Taidong, Arun Aggarwal, Matcha Ngaimong and Ongja Singpho.

The arrests were made following all legal formalities and a case under NDPS Act was registered and investigated upon under Police Station Miao.