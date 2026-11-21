Arunachal Pradesh Police has seized 18,600 kg of narcotics and psychotropic substances worth around Rs 75 crore and arrested 2,619 people in 1,452 cases registered since 2019, Chief Minister Pema Khandu said on November 21.

Addressing the President's Police Colour presentation ceremony at the Police Training Centre in Banderdewa, attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Khandu said the state police had intensified its campaign against drug trafficking.

He said Operation Dawn, launched in November 2023, had covered 534 addresses and led to the seizure of 9,557 kg of narcotics.

The chief minister was speaking at a ceremony marking the presentation of the prestigious President's Police Colour to the Arunachal Pradesh Police. Describing the honour as a historic milestone, he thanked President Droupadi Murmu for conferring the recognition and said it reflected the force's service and dedication.

Tracing the force's evolution, Khandu said the Arunachal Pradesh Police was established in 1971, with its headquarters initially functioning from Shillong. He recalled the contribution of its first pioneering officer, L B Sewa, who led its formation as Assistant Inspector General of Police. The Police Training Centre at Banderdewa was established in 1973, he added.

From its modest beginnings, the force has expanded to four ranges, 29 police stations, five Arunachal Pradesh Battalions and five India Reserve Battalions, with a total strength of around 16,500 personnel, Khandu said.

He said the police had contributed significantly to maintaining law and order and supporting the state's development, working in coordination with the Indian Army and Central Armed Police Forces.

Congratulating newly recruited personnel who received appointment letters at the ceremony, Khandu said joining the police force carried considerable responsibility and demanded commitment, hard work and sacrifice. He also paid tribute to personnel who had died in the line of duty and acknowledged the support and sacrifices of their families.

State Home Minister Mama Natung and Director General of Police Rajesh Kumar also addressed the gathering.

