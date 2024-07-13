The Itanagar Capital Police in Arunachal Pradesh arrested a drug peddler and seized 11.60 grams of suspected heroin on July 13. The arrest followed a tip-off from Tare Nyibe, who is currently in police custody under case number ITA/PS/CASE NO.120/24 for charges under Section 21(b) of the NDPS Act.

During Nyibe's custodial interrogation, he disclosed information about Raju Khan, a drug dealer planning to sell drugs in Itanagar. Acting on this information, a police team led by SDPO Kengo Dirchi intercepted the suspected peddler, Raju Khan, 43, at Shiv Mandir near Modirijo. Khan, originally from Salempurghat in Gopalganj District, Bihar, and currently residing in Harmutty, Assam, was found with a blue soap case containing two packets of suspected heroin, weighing a total of 11.60 grams.

The operation, witnessed by EAC Takam Nicholas and an independent witness, revealed Khan's involvement in drug peddling for the past four years. He confessed to being a habitual offender.

A case under Section 21(b) of the NDPS Act, 1985, has been registered, and Khan will be remanded to judicial custody. The entire operation was supervised by Capital Superintendent of Police Shri. Rohit Rajbir Singh and included Inspector Khiksi Yangfo (OC PS Itanagar), SI Padam Padi, SI Inya Tato, SI Hengo Kamki, CT Nabam Chakum, and CT Nik Kabak.