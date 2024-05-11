Police in Itanagar have arrested an alleged drug peddler and seized over 6.50 kilograms of suspected cannabis from his possession. The suspect, identified as 19-year-old Nabam Aku, hailing from Apop village under Sagalee PS in Papum Pare district was apprehended at Abotani Colony, Itanagar.

The arrest followed a tip-off received by the Niti Vihar PS, prompting Itanagar SP Rohit Rajbir Singh to assemble a special police team. Led by SDPO Kengo Dirchi and Niti Vihar PS OC Inspector Takhe Tasso, the team conducted multiple raids across suspected locations.

Ultimately, Nabam Aku was apprehended from room No. 507 at Greenland Hotel, Ganga Market. Upon searching the hotel room, police recovered 6,534 grams of suspected cannabis in the presence of an executive magistrate and independent witnesses.

The accused faces charges under Section 20(b)(ii)(B) of the NDPS Act, as confirmed by the SP. The successful operation underscores the authorities' ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking in the region.