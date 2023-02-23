The Arunachal Pradesh police busted an ENNG camp in the Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh on February 23 as part of a major counter-insurgency operation close to the India-Myanmar border.

The busted ENNG camp included a sizable cache of weapons and ammunition that was later destroyed by Arunachal Pradesh police officers.

Arunachal Pradesh police's special task force (STF) and Changlang police launched an operation on the camp used by Eastern Naga National Government (ENNG) insurgents in the Lungpang area of Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh, which borders Myanmar, on the morning of February 23 after receiving reliable information.

“The nefarious activities of ENNG have been on the radar of the Arunachal Pradesh police for a few months now. To counter the threat posed by them, a strategy was evolved for necessary action,” a senior official of the Arunachal Pradesh police told reporters on February 23.

As operations stopped, the camp was searched for evidence, which resulted in the recovery of a sizable cache of weapons, ammo, and other war-like supplies.

The recoveries includes one AK-47 rifle, one M16 rifle, one hand grenade, AK-47 7.62mm rounds (104 nos), 5.56mm rounds (23nos), AK-47 7.62mm ammo magazines (4 nos), 5.56mm ammo magazines (2 nos), two daos, one WT communication set along with charger, and a PAN card in the name of one Anthony Taidong.