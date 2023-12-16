9 students qualified out of 50 students of Super- 50 free coaching in CSLE -2023 initiated by Capital Police of Itanagar capital region.

"Super 50 free- Coaching" a brainchild of SP, Itanagar ICR Rohit Rajbhir IPS to provide good quality coaching to the wards of Arunachal Pradesh Police Personnel for Combined Secondary Level Exam- 2023,conducted by APSSB.

On 20th July 2023, the free coaching was launched in BH coaching Institute, Itanagar after a screen test and the whole process of coaching was closely monitored by SDPO Itanagar Kengo Dirchi.

The written exam of CSLE-23(APSSB) was conducted on 26 November, 2023 and the result was declared on 9th December, 2023. The 9(nine) students out of 50 students who availed the free coaching have passed the written exam and are provisionally shortlisted for the document verification and medical examination namely:

1. Mr. Doba Riram

2. Mr.Nibu Pao

3. Miss Tsering Droma

4. Mr. Miken Loyi

5. Mr. Prem Tayem

6. Miss Tage Sonia

7. Mr. Himanshu Chetry

8. Mr. Bem Tapa

9. Mr. Joni Rava

Today on 15th December,2023 a felicitation program was conducted in honour of successful candidates at the Chamber of SP,capital . All successful candidates were felicitated with the letter of appreciation and the momento was presented with the faculties of BH coaching. SP Capital exhorted all successful candidates to strive honestly for excellence in their jobs and positive change to make a significant contribution to society .

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