The Itanagar Capital Police, under the leadership of SP Rohit Rajbir Singh, IPS, facilitated the donation of 25 ceiling fans to Government Higher Secondary School, Ganga Basti. This initiative was spearheaded by the Chimpu Police Station as part of its ongoing efforts to address local concerns.

The initiative was prompted by a student's request through the Police Ajin Boxes, a public grievance platform encouraging citizen participation in governance. The student highlighted the discomfort faced by classmates due to poor ventilation during the summer.

Responding swiftly, the Chimpu Police Station team, through its Samvad Community Outreach Program, engaged with local stakeholders, leading to two Chimpu Market shopkeepers voluntarily contributing the required ceiling fans. The formal handover took place in the presence of school authorities and students.

SP Rohit Rajbir Singh emphasized the police department’s commitment not only to law enforcement but also to community welfare and trust-building. He reiterated that such collaborative efforts bridge the gap between law enforcement and the public, fostering a stronger, more engaged society.

The Itanagar Capital Police continues to encourage active citizen participation in governance through initiatives like Police Ajin Boxes, ensuring a more responsive and community-driven approach to public service.