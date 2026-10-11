Arunachal Police sub-inspector arrested for allegedly accepting Rs 65,000 bribe

A sub-inspector of the Arunachal Pradesh Police has been arrested in Namsai district for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 65,000 in connection with the issuance of documents required for a road accident compensation claim, an Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) official said.

The accused, Vijay Kumar, who is in charge of Chongkham police station, was arrested on October 10 after he was allegedly caught red-handed while accepting the money in the Mahadevpur area.

According to the complainant, Kumar had allegedly demanded Rs 1.5 lakh in exchange for releasing the FIR, Form 54 (police report) and post-mortem report required to file a claim before the Motor Accidents Claims Tribunal (MACT).

Acting on the complaint, the ACB laid a trap and apprehended the officer while he was allegedly accepting the bribe, the official said.

Further investigation into the case is underway.