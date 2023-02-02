Koloriang Police of Kurung Kumey District on February 1 has arrested one Sub-Inspector in a drug related case with possession of drug.

The arrested APP Sub-Inspector have been identified as Podme Tayeng who is posted in Koloriang Police station. According to reports the accused was caught red handed while returning from Itanagar with Heroinin his possesion.

Police said that he was travelling to Koloriang with the contraband.

A case has been registered against the Police Sub Inspector at Koloriang Police Station. It has also been revealed that the erring Officer has been suspended with immediate effect. However, the suspension order copy has not been made public as the case is still at the investigation stage. Other legal formalities and departmental enquiry proceedings will be initiated against him as per relevant provisions of law, Police said.

Locals of koloriang town including women, students protested near the police station of Koloriang and demanded an exemplary punishment for the culprit while one women stated that if police personnel are involved in such activities, who is going to protect the society.