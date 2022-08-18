The Arunachal Pradesh capital police have successfully managed to solve the Rs 11 lakh ATM theft case of Kankarnallah, Naharlagun.

The FIR was lodged by Biswajit Sharma, a representative of the NRC Corporation India Pvt Ltd, which manages all the ATMs in ICR. Sharma alleged that on July 25, between 200 and 300 hours, an unidentified perpetrator used a gas cutter to dismantle the ATM of Kankarnallah NLG and steal cash worth Rs. 11,73,000.00 from it.

On receipt of the FIR, a case vide NLG PS case no. 95/22 u/s 457/380 //401/120-B/201/34 IPC is taken up for investigation.

A special team was formed under the direction of SDPO Naharlagun to solve the case collaborated closely with SP Capital Jimmy Chiram, IPS, despite the fact that the case was completely impossible to solve and had no leads.

After conducting a thorough investigation that involved interrogating hundreds of witnesses, reviewing more than 300 hours of CCTV footage from cameras placed inside the ICR, conducting electronic surveillance, and gathering human intelligence, the team made a breakthrough when a car left the scene with a partially visible number plate. The vehicle was recognised as a Hyundai i10 Nios, and the licence plate read AS-07-S-3611.

One Mustafizur Rahman, who was detained on August 6 in Geku in the Upper Siang area, had the car registered in his name. With the assistance of OC PS Laluk and IC OP Nowboicha, the team continued after Mustafizur Rahman's arrest by apprehending four more individuals, namely Sohidul Ali, Johidul Islam, Sadik Ali, and Nabir Islam, from various locations in Assam for their involvement in the aforementioned case on August 6 itself.

In the early hours of August 6th, the police team also detained Rukumudin and Arshad Khan (Kallu) in Ganga village. The police team learned over the course of their interrogation that Sadik Ali and Nabir Islam had been contacted by two men named Rukumudin and Arshad Khan, who live in Bharatpur, Rajasthan, asking for their assistance in committing ATM robberies in the Indian Capital Region (ICR).

After getting assurance from the two of them, Arshad Khan brought five people from Mewat, Haryana, namely Md Zaheed, Rahul Khan, Salmonella, Mohammad Khalid, and Md Hasim. Arshad Khan introduced the five of them to Sadik and Nabir and told them that they are habitual ATM thieves, having committed hundreds of ATM thefts between them all across the country.

Between 20 to 25 July, after canvassing all the ATMs in the capital, they selected the ATM at Kankarnallah for committing theft.

On August 26, the gang from Mewat, Haryana, with the help of the gang from Assam, committed the ATM theft after burning the ATM at Kankarnallah.

After committing the theft, money was distributed among the gang members. The Assam team received Rs. 3,50,000, while the Mewat Gang took the remaining cash. Following the crime, the miscreants dumped the gas cutter, cylinders, etc. in the river near Nirjuli Village-I.

During the course of the in-custody interrogation, it was also discovered that the gang had planned to steal another ATM at Polo Colony on August 15 or 16, and that the group from Mewat would arrive on August 14 to do the same.



As a result, on August 14th, a trap was set, and the Naharlagun Police team was able to arrest Md. Zaheed Haji bhai and Rahul Khan, two members of the Mewat Gang, together with oxygen cylinders, gas cylinders, cutters, etc., had come to conduct ATM robbery in Polo Colony, Naharlagun.



In relation to this matter, NLG PS Case No. 102/22 u/s 457/380/120-B/401 IPC has been filed, and the suspects have been taken into custody in both the aforementioned case and NLG PS Case No. 95/22.

The Kankarnallah ATM theft case was resolved by the Naharlagun Police team, and a further ATM heist at Polo Colony was prevented.



The arrest of five people from Assam: Mustafizur Rahman, Sohidul Ali, Johidul Islam, Sadik Ali, and Nabir Islam; two people from Rajasthan: Rukumudin and Arshad Khan; and two people from Haryana: Md Zaheed Haji Bhai and Rahul Khan.

Further, the team also recovered cash to the tune of Rs 3,50,000. In the coming days, more arrests and recovery will follow.

The police team has also found equipments, including LPG cylinders and gas cutters, which were used for ATM theft in Kankarnallah, Naharlagun, and were dumped in the river. These items included oxygen cylinders, gas cutters, and LPG cylinders that were to be used for the theft at Polo Colony.

While appreciating the Naharlagun Police team for their efforts, Capital Police also wants to express its appreciation to the Ld DGP APP, IG (L& O), and IG Crime for their crucial assistance and direction in cracking the case