Arunachal Police to get new chief as Centre reshuffles senior IPS officers

Arunachal Pradesh is set to get a new police chief with the Centre moving senior IPS officer S D Singh Jamwal to head the state police, marking a key change in the top security leadership of the border state.

Jamwal, a 1995-batch Indian Police Service officer, has been shifted from his role as director general of police (DGP) of Ladakh following a fresh order issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs. He will replace Anand Mohan, who has been directed to report to Delhi and is likely to be accommodated in the Delhi Police.

The reshuffle also sees Mukesh Singh appointed as the new DGP of Ladakh. Singh, a 1996-batch officer currently serving with the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), has been asked to take charge of the police establishment in the Union Territory.

Singh belongs to the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir cadre, which was merged with the AGMUT cadre after the abrogation of Article 370 and the reorganisation of the state into the Union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh in 2019. Before his deputation to the ITBP, he served as inspector general and later as additional director general of police for the Jammu range.

The movement of Jamwal to Arunachal Pradesh comes at a time when the state continues to face complex policing and security challenges due to its strategic location along the India–China border. Officials indicated that the changes are part of a routine administrative reshuffle aimed at strengthening leadership across sensitive regions.

The order was issued on January 2.