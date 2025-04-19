Papu Hills Police in Arunachal Pradesh successfully traced and recovered a missing mobile phone reported from Pachin Colony, Naharlagun, after locating it in Rajasthan.

The operation, led by Constable Pappu Halder, concluded with the rightful owner being reunited with the device after over a month-long effort.

The case began on March 10, 2025, when Shri Chandan Kumar, a resident of Pachin Colony, filed a complaint at Papu Hills Police Station regarding the loss of his mobile phone. Following initial verification, the responsibility for tracing and recovering the phone was assigned to Ct. Pappu Halder.

As per standard operating procedure, the phone’s details were uploaded to the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR). Through diligent technical tracking, the handset was located in Rajasthan. Upon establishing contact with the person in possession of the device, Ct. Halder tactfully persuaded the individual to return it voluntarily. The phone was then dispatched to Assam via India Post.

Arrangements were made through a trusted contact to receive the parcel, and it was safely collected and brought to Papu Hills Police Station, where it was formally handed over to Shri Chandan Kumar on April 18, 2025.

Superintendent of Police, Naharlagun, Mihin Gambo, IPS, commended Ct. Halder for his initiative and professionalism, and praised Inspector Torum Mai, Officer-in-Charge of Papu Hills PS, for his effective supervision. The SP highlighted the successful recovery as a testament to the commitment and service-oriented approach of the Arunachal Pradesh Police.