Arunachal Police track down stolen bike in Banderdewa, arrest absconding villager

Arunachal's Kurung Kumey district police have successfully arrested two individuals in connection with separate criminal cases of theft and domestic violence.

In the first case, registered as Koloriang PS Case No. 08/2025 (U/S 74/79/85 of BNS), an FIR was lodged against Bengia Karo of Manghe village for physically assaulting his wife and causing multiple injuries. Following the incident, Karo went into hiding. Acting on the complaint, police launched a series of raids at different locations. On the night of August 30, 2025, the accused was finally tracked down and arrested from PWD Line Colony, Koloriang. He has since been remanded to judicial custody.

In a separate case, Koloriang PS Case No. 09/2025 (U/S 305/3(5) of BNS), police recovered a stolen Yamaha R15 motorcycle belonging to Anil Pallon from the Upper Karsingsa area, Banderdewa. This recovery led investigators to the arrest of absconding accused Bengia Tare, son of Late Bengia Tamang, of Pakpu village. Tare was arrested in the early hours of September 4, 2025, and has been remanded to police custody for further interrogation.

Both operations were carried out by a team from Koloriang Police Station led by Sub-Inspector Riya Tanang under the supervision of the Officer-in-Charge, Koloriang PS.