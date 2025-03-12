A coordination meeting involving all political parties in West Kameng District was convened today, March 12 at the District Election Office, Bomdila, to deliberate on key aspects of the electoral process and address any potential concerns.



The meeting, chaired by Phuntso Tashi, Assistant Electoral Registration Officer (AERO), provided a platform for political representatives to discuss electoral procedures. Officials briefed attendees on the latest directives issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI) and invited them to raise any grievances related to the electoral process, voter rolls, or other election-related matters.



Representatives from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Indian National Congress (INC), and National People's Party (NPP) participated in the discussion.



In a unanimous stance, they affirmed that they had no complaints or grievances regarding the electoral process in West Kameng District.