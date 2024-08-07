Six out of eight councillors in the Pasighat Municipal Council (PMC) have joined the Indian National Congress (INC), dealing a significant blow to the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) control of the local body. The move, which occurred on July 25, follows the councillors' earlier departure from the BJP and a brief stint with the National People's Party (NPP).

The group had previously attempted to impeach the sitting Chief Councilor, Okiam Moyong Borang, citing grievances that were allegedly ignored by the BJP leadership. Their failed impeachment efforts preceded their brief alignment with the NPP.

On August 7, the six councillors formally notified the Deputy Commissioner of Pasighat about their decision to join the INC. The group includes Rebeka Panyang Megu (Deputy Chief Councilor), Yalop Nyigang Yomso, Ponung Radeng Saring, Mumcy Dupak Lollen, Okeng Tayeng, and Kaling Doruk. Their membership was accepted by Allen Perme, President of the District Congress Committee.

This political shift leaves only two councillors, Chief Councilor Okiam Moyong Borang and Oyin Gao, remaining with the BJP in the PMC.

Perme welcomed the new members, stating that their inclusion would strengthen the party's presence in Pasighat and the East Siang district. He also highlighted concerns about alleged irregularities in the execution of smart city projects and misuse of funds in Pasighat, citing information obtained through Right to Information (RTI) requests.

The INC district president pointed out complaints from residents and various organizations regarding the quality of ongoing construction works, including drainage systems, roads, and public buildings. He advised the newly joined councillors to prioritise work quality and contribute to the overall development of Pasighat as a smart city.

Perme indicated that the INC would soon announce new appointments for the positions of Chief Councilor and Deputy Chief Councilor, following appropriate procedures as directed by the state Congress leadership.