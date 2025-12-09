Arunachal: Poll observer reviews East Siang’s preparedness ahead of 2025 panchayat election

In a bid to ensure a smooth and transparent Panchayat election process in 2025, Panchayat Election Observer for East Siang district, Pige Ligu, PE, convened a high-level review meeting with key officials of the district administration on Tuesday, December 9. The session, held at the Siang Guest House in Pasighat, focused on evaluating the district’s readiness and reinforcing critical election protocols.

The meeting brought together Returning Officers (ROs), Assistant Returning Officers (AROs), Nodal Officers, and Sector Magistrates. Observer P. Ligu conducted detailed deliberations with the officials, emphasizing the need for meticulous coordination and adherence to established electoral guidelines to ensure free, fair, and clean elections.

Highlighting the crucial role of each officer in maintaining the integrity of the poll process, the Observer underscored the importance of “transparency and accountability of candidates” throughout the election period. He stressed that upholding democratic values must remain the primary objective for all involved.

Amid rising concerns over digital misinformation, the Observer issued a pointed advisory regarding the use of social media. He cautioned that even minor discrepancies could be amplified online, calling for heightened vigilance, careful documentation, and prudent public engagement. “Officers must maintain strong paperwork and exercise discretion while dealing with the public,” he said.

Expressing satisfaction with the district’s preparedness, Ligu applauded the officials for their proactive approach and dedication. He noted that the groundwork laid so far reflects a strong commitment to conducting a seamless electoral exercise.

Earlier, East Siang Deputy Commissioner Sonalika Jiwani, IAS, briefed the Observer with a detailed roadmap for the upcoming polls. She assured that “all government machinery is fully geared up for the process,” highlighting the robust arrangements in logistics, security, and administrative coordination.

The meeting concluded with a collective pledge from all officers to uphold peace, transparency, and efficiency during the Panchayat elections, reaffirming East Siang’s readiness to deliver a credible and successful democratic process.