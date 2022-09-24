Incessant rain in the last couple of days has created a flood-like situation in several districts of Arunachal Pradesh, triggering landslides and disrupting surface communication.

Notably, a portion of the Border Road Organisation (BRO) road between Boleng town and Simang bridge has been heavily damaged this morning, September 24 due to heavy downpour.

Landslides have also damaged a portion of the road at Lehlek block point near Rottung village in Siang District between Pasighat and Pangin.

It is reported that a construction agency has pressed men and materials into service to restore the road blockade.

Meanwhile, the Pasighat-Pangin road (NH-13) is blocked at 36.200 km and the PMY road (NH-513) blocked at 14.700 Km

Men and machinery have been mobilised at ground zero to clear off the rubble covering the BRO road, to allow the passing of the vehicles, stuck due to the landslides.

The situation seems to worsen as rain continue to pound the state, blocking surface communication in strategic points.