Potin Pangin road, a dream project of 400 km road , built at the cost of of nearly Rs. 4000 crore which is under construction is witnessing fast pace construction now.



Potin Pangin road which is divided into 9 packages of nearly 30 to 40 km length was always under radar due to it's slow pace of work but now TTC infra Pvt limited company which is working on two packages 8 and 9 showing full progress as package 8 got completed one year before deadline and 9 to be completed before deadline of September 2023. TTC infra which is working on Package 9 of Potin Pangin Road got it's deadline on 24 2023.

From Sanggam trijunction of Pangin to Gabung stream the road earlier was in deplorable condition which took commuters to travel upto Aalo from Pangin in 4 to 5 hours which is just a 30 km distance.

SRK company won the tender but after one year of slow progress of work handed over the work to TTC infra Pvt limited which with huge man and machineries working to make road in this difficult hilly terrain which even witness huge landslides in sunmers.

With the completion of the double lane road, Itanagar will have direct access to the district headquarters of Ziro,Daporijo,Raga,Basar,Pangin,Aalo etc from where commuters can avail intra state travel without touching Assam as is being done presently due to deplorable road condition in same stretch.

Potin Pangin road was originally constructed by the BRTF during the 70s as an ODR standard road which passes through hilly topographical terrain in the middle belt of Arunachal.

There are nine packages of 30 to 40 km in length of this road after the approval of DPR’s in 2018, and the ministry started floating tender from February 2019.

High Powered Inter Ministerial Committee on SARDP-NE in 2019 cleared the proposal of Rs 3989 crores for Pangin Potin National Highway 13 road project.This cost includes additional cost of utility shifting of electricity and water supply.

The committee in 2019 divided the entire stretch of 351.38 km of Potin Pangin NH into three packages by combining package no.1-3,4-6 and 7-9 having lengths of more than 100kms each and also Rs 1000 crores kept for cost of civil work to solve petty problems which could delay the project and to sort out all hindrances. Bid was invited in such a manner to let bidders to get only one package accordingly.

In 2012 this 407 km long Potin Pangin road was approved by the Union Road Transport & National Highways ministry which was part of Ambitious Trans Arunachal Highway crossing Ziro,Daporijo & Aalo towns .Hyderabad based ECI Engineering & Construction Pvt Ltd started executing the work but failed to complete due to various reasons.

Mayank Tripathi,Project Manager of TTC Infra Pvt Limited talking to Indiatoday informed about the Package 9 which starts from Sangam of Pangin.Mayank informed that the deadline of this Package 9 is October 2023 but TTC Infra will try to complete it before April 2023.

‘’Package 8 which was of 29 km length is also constructed by TTC Infra and this road project got completed 11 months before the timeline that was of September 2023’’ Mayank added.

Regarding this Package 9 Mayank informed that they sublet this project from SRK company which got the tender,and TTC Infra is executing the work with 50 excavators,70 dumpers,12 transit missions,two crushers and all required machineries. SRK company executed the work in starting after getting the tender but in first one year only 9.8 % work was done which now in second year increased 60 % after TTC Infra pvt limited took over this project Package 9 as sublet.

Locals who commute daily from Pangin to Aalo town expressed their happiness over the fast construction work of this long pending road which was in deplorable conditions since a decade despite of several tenders. Daily commuter who travel from Pangin to Aalo town stated that earlier this 30 km stretch takes 4 to 5 hours as the condition of this road was horrible, full of huge potholes but now it takes only one to one and half hour due to levelling of this road by the construction company.