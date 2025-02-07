Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu held crucial talks with PowerGrid officials on February 7 to address the chronic electricity shortages plaguing Tawang district, particularly during winter months.

The meeting focused on reviewing the implementation status of a comprehensive power infrastructure strengthening scheme that aims to upgrade transmission, sub-transmission and distribution systems across the district.

"These transmission projects are vital to addressing the persistent power shortages in Tawang district, especially during the harsh winter months," Khandu said in a social media post. He emphasised his administration's commitment to fast-tracking the infrastructure upgrades.

Tawang, situated at an elevation of about 3,048 meters, has historically struggled with unreliable power supply. The district's extreme weather conditions often compound existing infrastructure challenges, leaving residents to face frequent outages.

The infrastructural overhaul is expected to significantly improve power reliability for Tawang's residents, though specific completion timelines were not disclosed in the Chief Minister's statement.