Arunachal powerlifters record landmark medal haul at Bengaluru nationals

Arunachal Pradesh registered one of its strongest outings yet at the National Powerlifting Championship in Bangalore, held from November 14–16, with the state contingent returning home with a commanding medal tally across senior, junior and sub-junior divisions.

The standout moment for the team came from senior lifter Santana Manlai, whose gold in the –52 kg SBD category set the benchmark for the rest of the squad. Team officials said her early win lifted morale and added momentum during the three-day meet.

Arunachal’s depth in the youth line-up proved decisive. Pinge Basar emerged as the state’s most decorated athlete, sweeping the sub-junior category with gold medals in SBD, Single Bench and Single Deadlift. Close behind was Prince Raj, who secured gold in SBD and Single Deadlift along with a silver in Single Bench.

The –60 kg sub-junior division also brought success, with Joseng Pangyouk taking double gold in Single Bench and Single Deadlift, while Tobang Norah earned silver in SBD. In the –67.5 kg classes, Bidhata Nayak claimed two silvers at the junior level, and Tumge Karbak added a gold in the sub-junior Single Bench event.

Rounding out the team’s performance, Subham Singh secured two golds in the sub-junior bench and deadlift segments.

General Secretary Azad Basfore, who led the delegation, said the results reflected consistent training and growing grassroots participation in the state.