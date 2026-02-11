Arunachal Pradesh: 1,600 Kg waste cleared in Koloriang cleanliness drive

In a step towards promoting cleanliness and environmental awareness, a voluntary social service cleanliness drive was organised in Koloriang town of Kurung Kumey district, Arunachal Pradesh, on February 11, under the initiative of District Tourism Promotion Chairman and journalist Nangram Kayang.



Around 10 youths actively participated in the drive and cleared more than 1,600 kilograms of waste from different parts of the district headquarters, significantly improving sanitation and the town’s overall appearance.



Speaking on the occasion, Kayang emphasised that community participation is essential for maintaining cleanliness and ensuring environmental sustainability. He said such initiatives help generate awareness and instil a sense of civic responsibility among citizens.



He also announced that a self-social service cleanliness drive will now be conducted on every second Saturday in Koloriang, with the aim of transforming the district headquarters into a cleaner and greener town.