Out of 19 labourers who went missing from 14 July from Huri near Samin circle of Kurung Kumey district of Arunachal Pradesh, three are reported dead.

In a forest close to the Furak River, between Huri, the construction site, and Furak hamlet, eight labourers were rescued, according to a news release from the Kurung Kumey district administration. Three people were retrieved from the same location on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, while four people were rescued on Friday evening. One more of the eight labourers was rescued on Saturday night.

Deputy Commissioner of Kurung Kumey district Bengia Nighe informed that eight other workers were rescued from the forest near the Furak River in between Huri and Furak in two days of consecutive search operations.

“Remaining 11 people are still missing and as per the statement of the seven rescued labourers, three of them have died. While two of them died after falling into a river, another collapsed on the way while resting on a stone. However, our rescue teams have not recovered or spotted any of the bodies as yet,” the press release added.

Koloriang administration has notified that the identity of the three missing labourers who have lost their lives have been identified as Hikmat Ali (38), Forizul Haque (18), and Bajed Ali (19).

Deputy Commissioner of Itanagar, Talo Potom, visited the five labourers found in serious condition, who were admitted in Tomo Riba Institute of health & Medical Science hospital, Naharlagun.

Potom informed that five of the seven labourers rescued last night were stated to be in serious condition and were given salines and healthy food and treatment because they were too weak due to long walking continuously in deep forests of Damin while they fled.

DC Talo Potom informed that the local capital administration is providing full assistance to the labourers, along with new clothes and logistics support as per requirement.

“An IAF chopper conducted search operations during the day on Saturday but had to be called off due to bad weather. Rescue operations will continue till all the missing persons are rescued or recovered. At present, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Arunachal Pradesh Police personnel and local villagers are camping at Damin under constant supervision of Kurung Kumey superintendent of police and deputy commissioner for search and rescue operations,” the press release further added.

It may be mentioned here that the 19 labourers, mostly hailing from various districts of Assam’s Bongaigaon, Kamrup, Kokrajhar and Goalpara, were engaged in road construction work under Border Roads Organisation.

They allegedly fled from their camp at Huri in Kurung Kumey district of Arunachal Pradesh, on the night of July 5, ostensibly after being denied permission to go home and celebrate Eid.

It is speculated that the workers fled deep into the dense forest following which there were no information on their whereabouts since then due to poor mobile and road connectivity.