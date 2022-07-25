As of now, 10 out of 19 labourers who went missing on July 14 from Huri near Samin Circle in the Kurung Kumey district of Arunachal Pradesh, have been rescued. On July 24 at around 1.30 PM two more labourers were rescued from the jungle in between Huri to Tapa in a critical condition by the SDRF and local rescue team.

They were identified as Kholebuddin Shiek (27), and Shamidul Sheik, (19). The two have been brought to SBI camp Huri first for first aid and then to PHC Damin for medication.

The health condition of the two rescued was very serious and they are likely to be evacuated to Naharlagun or Koloriang District Hospital. The rescue team including the local team, returned yesterday evening due to the threat of poisonous snakes.

Another rescue operation will be continued today to rescue the remaining missing labourers. The two rescued laborers, they left four people behind them who were very critical and could not walk in the forest.

IAF Chopper operations could not be materialised yesterday due to bad weather, and the operations will resume today if weather permits. Earlier, three rescued labourers were shifted from Hurl to Koloriang District Hospital for further treatment.

The DC, SP, and DMO from Kurung Kumey District visited the District Hospital and interacted with the three admitted labourers.

It may be mentioned here that the 19 labourers, mostly hailing from various districts of Assam’s Bongaigaon, Kamrup, Kokrajhar, and Goalpara, were engaged in road construction work under the Border Roads Organization.

They allegedly fled from their camp at Huri, in the Kurung Kumey district of Arunachal Pradesh, on the night of July 5, ostensibly after being denied permission to go home and celebrate Eid.

It is speculated that the workers fled deep into the dense forest, following which there has been no information on their whereabouts since then due to poor mobile and road connectivity.