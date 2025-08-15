Arunachal Pradesh announces 2026 state awards, honours 27 for service and bravery

The Arunachal Pradesh government has announced the recipients of its 2026 State Awards, recognising 27 individuals and organizations for their outstanding contributions to the state. The awards, which include gold and silver medals along with commendation certificates, will be presented on the occasion of the 79th Republic Day next year, 2026.

Among the primary awardees is Havildar Leki Passang of the Indian Army, who had earlier been conferred the Uttam Jeevan Raksha Padak for his extraordinary bravery. On January 28, 2023, near Shungetsar Lake in Tawang, a six-year-old child fell through the ice. Hav Leki Passang crawled 30 metres over fragile sleet to rescue the child, risking his own life in the process.

Vishakha Yadav, IAS and Deputy Commissioner of Papum Pare, will be awarded the Silver Medal for her meritorious service, including implementing digital classrooms across Tirap, Kurung Kumey, and Papum Pare districts, contributing to the state’s educational development.

The awards highlight the courage, dedication, and service of individuals and institutions that have made significant contributions to Arunachal Pradesh across various fields.