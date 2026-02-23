Arunachal Pradesh: 2nd edition of Jajin-Ja (Angba-Bingba) concludes at Rono ground, Doimukh

The three-day cultural and intellectual event, the second edition of Jajin-Ja (Angba-Bingba), concluded on February 23, with a valedictory function at Rono Ground in Doimukh, Arunachal Pradesh.

The programme brought together scholars, community leaders and participants for engaging sessions centred on culture, traditions, identity and storytelling.

The event was inaugurated by Member of Parliament Nabam Rebia in the presence of Doimukh MLA Nabam Vivek.

On the first day, an interactive session was held with local writer Tob Tarin Tara, Principal of Government Higher Secondary School, Kimin, along with MP Nabam Rebia. Discussions focused on indigenous identity, education, cultural preservation and the role of state-level initiatives in empowering youth and communities. The session was moderated by Dr Joram Yalam Nabam and Dr Taw Azu, followed by a cultural skit presented by students of Government College Doimukh.

The second day featured a panel discussion on “Faith, Tradition and Community Perspective,” with participation from representatives of Church institutions and Nyedar Namlo. Speakers including Tarh Miri, Stephen Taku, Dr Robin Hissang and Tana Rakhi Tara shared insights on faith, cultural continuity and community harmony.

The final day included storytelling sessions by Dr Kago Mado and Dr Gorik Ete. Dr Kago Mado addressed misconceptions surrounding the traditional tattoos of Apatani women, clarifying that they were meant to enhance beauty and identity rather than disfigurement. Dr Mema Chiri also presented Nyishi riddles and proverbs, highlighting the richness of indigenous oral traditions.

Dr Ing Perme elaborated on the vision behind Jajin-Ja (Angba-Bingba), describing it as a platform for cultural reflection, dialogue and inter-generational knowledge sharing.

With the motto “Tracing Roots, Inspiring Paths,” Jajin-Ja is an all-women collective comprising members from various tribes of Arunachal Pradesh. The organisation aims to promote discourse, documentation, dialogue and community bonding while preserving ancestral wisdom and heritage.