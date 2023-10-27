Arunachal Pradesh: 3.6 magnitude earthquake strikes Tawang
An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 on the Richter scale jolted Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang on Friday i.e. on 27 October.
Advertisement
3.6 magnitude earthquake strikes Tawang
An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 on the Richter scale jolted Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang on Friday i.e. on 27 October, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed.
The earthquake struck at 10:15:37 a.m.
On Thursday, a 3.5 magnitude earthquake was struck in Assam’s Barpeta.
Also Read: Arunachal CM to soon inaugurate museum showcasing artefacts of Hump Ops of WWII
POST A COMMENT
Copyright©2026 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today