An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 on the Richter scale jolted Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang on Friday i.e. on 27 October, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed.

The earthquake struck at 10:15:37 a.m.

On Thursday, a 3.5 magnitude earthquake was struck in Assam’s Barpeta.



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