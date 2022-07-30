Bodies of five Assam labourers, who were among the 19 missing labourers, engaged at a road construction site in Arunachal Pradesh’s Kurung Kumey district, have been retrieved from a dense forest during a search operation carried out by the rescue team, a senior district official said on Friday.

The bodies were found in a decomposed state in a dense forest between Huri and Tapa, Kurung Kumey Deputy Commissioner Nighee Bengia said.

The dead bodies have been identified as Forizul Haque alias Turu, Moijal Haque, Sohar Ali alia Rustom Ali, Abul Hussain and one Hikmat Ali who drowned in the Furak river.

The Indian Air Force Chopper who joined the search and rescue operation at Huri on July 26, inspected the places in the jungle andrescued 7 labourers crossing the Furak river. The DC physically monitored the search and rescue operation and directed the Police, SDRF and local teams to continue the search and rescue operation till all the remaining missing labourers are found alive or dead.

The workers, who hail from Assam, left the remote road construction site at Damin Circle on July 5 after being denied permission to travel home for Eid. Then, in two groups of eight and eleven, they started walking towards their home, but have been missing since then.

Damin Circle is 200 kilometres from the district seat of Koloriang on the Indo-China border.

So far ten labourers have been rescued in disoriented condition. They are currently undergoing treatment in health facilities.