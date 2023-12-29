Today's day was marked in golden letters in history of Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh, as a monumental 73 feet tall mast tricolor was inaugurated at a height of 15200 feet above sea level.

The National Flag was hoisted by Tsering Tashi, MLA Tawang, jointly with Major General (Retd) Ashim Kohli, CEO of the Flag Foundation of India. Also present at the ceremony was Brigadier Vipul Singh Rajput, Commander Tawang Brigade.

The solmen ceremony was witnessed by officials of the District Administration, Troops of Indian Army, ITBP & SSB, alongwith NCC Cadets of 2 Arunachal Pradesh NCC Battalion. The patriotic fervor of the hoisting of National Flag was further increased by the presence of tourists sloganeering 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and 'Vande Mataram.'

The ceremony was energised by the Rashtriya Dhwaj Salute given by the Ceremonial Guard of Indian Army coupled with the National Anthem played by the Pipe Band.

The chief guest address by Tawang MLA Tsering Tashi motivated the border guarding troops to keep doing selfless service towards the nation, he also praised the civil military bonhomie in Tawang which has led to continued development in fields of infrastructure, medical, education and social wellbeing. He appreciated the noble cause of installation of the High Mast National Flag which will be a source of inspiration for unity, integrity and national strength.