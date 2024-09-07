The Arunachal Pradesh Agriculture Marketing Board (APAMB) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with RC Roy Associates, a ginger exporter, for the sale of 5,000 metric tonnes of ginger valued at Rs 35 crore. The agreement was formalized in the presence of State Agriculture Minister Gabriel D Wangsu, according to an official statement.

Under the MoU, RC Roy Associates will purchase the ginger at ₹20 per kg. The exporter shall make an advance payment of up to 30 per cent of the total value to farmers and SHGs and FPOs of farmers through the Board. The rate for final payment will be adjusted as per the market rate at the time of procurement.

While announcing this deal, APAMB CEO Okit Palling said, "The deal is one of the largest single product deals in the history of agricultural marketing in the state." This price structure gives farmers a reasoned estimate of gaining close to ₹30 crore, hence underlining the enormity of this agreement.

Agriculture Minister Gabriel D Wangsu while pointing out the local species of ginger are known for their superior taste and pungency urged the need to promote the local species of ginger and avoid encouraging farming of its non-native types.

In turn, State Agriculture Production Commissioner Vivek Pandey highlighted the importance of the deal, but he asked both parties to ensure that farmers get reasonable pricing and continuity of supply for the exporter. Pandey also referred to the roller-coaster nature of agricultural pricing, quoting a recent drop in pumpkin prices in Uttar Pradesh.