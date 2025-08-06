Arunachal CM hands over AI-based reading devices to differently-abled students
AI-based devices provided to enhance learning for hearing and visually impaired students. State government increases financial support for the school's sustainability. Initiative highlights the importance of inclusive education.
- Students receive AI-based KIBO devices for printed and digital content
- Devices enable learning in native languages at individual pace
- School founded in 1990 by former CM Gegong Apang
Students of an Arunachal Pradesh school for the hearing and visually impaired were provided with AI-based reading devices, enabling them to access printed, handwritten, and digital content.
While handing over the ‘KIBO’ devices to students of the Donyi Polo Mission School for the Hearing and Visually Impaired at Chimpu, Chief Minister Pema Khandu said, "Real progress happens when innovation meets compassion, and when no one is left behind.”
“With KIBO, our children can now access printed, handwritten and digital content on their own, in their own language, and at their own pace,” he said.
The school was established in 1990 by former chief minister Gegong Apang.
Recognising its contribution to inclusive education, the state government had recently enhanced the school’s annual grant-in-aid to Rs 2 crore and announced a Rs 5-crore corpus fund to ensure long-term sustainability, officials said.
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