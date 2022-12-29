The apex body of Nyishi, the largest tribe of Arunachal Pradesh got its new executive body. The oath taking ceremony of the newly inducted executive members of NES was held at newly inaugurated NES Secretariat of Richi,Jullang of capital Itanagar.

Dr Tana Showren took oath as president of Nyishi Elite Society which was administered by former outgoing president Dr Bengia Tolum.

Former General Secretary of NES Heri Marin has been elected again as GS of NES, took oath along with 35 executive members for session 2022-2025.

Prominent leaders of Nyishi community like Home minister of Arunachal Pradesh Bamang Felix, MP Rajya Sabha Nabam Rebia, Mayor of Itanagar Municipal Corporation Tame Phassang, MLA Hayeng Mangfi, MLA Goruk Pordung, MLA Balo Raja, MLA Tarin Dakpe were present on the occasion.

Various members of student bodies of Nyishi community like ANYA All Nyishi Youth Association, ANSU All Nyishi Students Union, citizens from different sections of the society, officers attended the oath taking ceremony as well.

Newly inducted president Dr Tana Showren while talking to media urged the youths to be more responsible as they are considered to be the backbone of the society. The president congratulated all the executive members and appealed them to support him to uplift and work for the betterment of Nyishi community in particular and Arunachal as a whole. He assured to work for the glory of the Nyishi community and continue to complete whatever left over transition responsibilities left by former NES team and chalk out plans to work for the development of the Nyishi inhabited seven districts.

Heri Marin,the general secretary of Nyishi Elite society who got inducted as GS for third consecutive term talking to media informed that 36 selected Students of Nyishi community in JEE NET 2021-22 were felicitated by giving cash award and certificates by the outgoing President Dr Bengia Tolum, said that dissemination of information to the selected students for submitting their names for felicitation was delayed due to Covid.