The Arunachal Pradesh government has approved a 3 per cent hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) for state government employees and Dearness Relief (DR) for pensioners and family pensioners, Chief Minister Pema Khandu announced.

With the revision, the DA and DR rates will increase from 60 per cent to 63 per cent, with effect from July 1, 2026.

The enhanced benefits will also extend to All India Services (AIS) officers serving under the state government and Central Government employees on deputation to Arunachal Pradesh.

According to the announcement, arrears for the period from July to October 2026 will be paid in cash and credited to the respective salary and pension accounts of beneficiaries.

The revised DA and DR will be paid along with the salaries and pensions for November 2026.