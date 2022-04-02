The Arunachal Pradesh State Biodiversity Board (APSBB) will develop the State Biodiversity Strategy and Action Plan (SBSAP) in collaboration with WWF India, which will align with the post-2020 Global Biodiversity Framework and the Pakke Declaration.

An agreement was signed between the two organisations in New Delhi on Friday during a meeting presided over by state Environment and Forest Minister Mama Natung, according to officials. Multi-stakeholder consultations and a participatory approach will be used to develop the SBSAP.

“It is a big step for Arunachal Pradesh to showcase its participatory conservation initiatives and develop an inclusive action plan to secure nature’s contribution to people. The plan will reflect the state and people’s aspirations for sustainable development,” Natung said.

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The state cabinet adopted the 'Pakke Tiger Reserve 2047 Declaration on Climate Change Resilient and Responsive Arunachal Pradesh' on November 17, last year, with the goal of promoting "climate-resilient development" in the state.

The announcement is the first of its kind made by a state government in the United States. The 'Pakke Declaration' emphasises a multi-sectoral approach to low-emission and climate-resilient development based on five broad themes, or Panch Dharas.

According to the officials, PCCF and Principal Secretary R K Singh, CEO of WWF India Ravi Singh, Chairman State Biodiversity Board Tayek Goi, Member Secretary of the board Koj Rinya, and senior executives of WWF India attended the meeting on Friday.