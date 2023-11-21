A cadre of the NSCN (R) militant outfit was apprehended by the army in Arunachal Pradesh's Tirap district. The apprehended NSCN(R) cadre, identified as Aman Jugli, was picked up at Soha in Deomali based on specific input in a joint operation by the army's Digboi battalion and a team of the Soha police station.

The NSCN(R) cadre, a self styled captain, was allegedly involved in extortion activities in Kharsang, Namphai and Deomali areas. The apprehended person reportedly hails from Changlang district.

The NSCN(R)cadre meanwhile has been put under arrest and taken into custody for further questioning.